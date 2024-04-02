D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Price Target Raised to $4.00

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 115.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QBTS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

QBTS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 3,428,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,348. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $297.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QBTS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

