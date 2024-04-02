D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 29th total of 5,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE DHI traded down $5.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,114. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.52 and its 200-day moving average is $134.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

