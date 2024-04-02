CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.8 %

CSX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,392,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,539,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

