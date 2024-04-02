Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.36.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. Crown has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Crown by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

