CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 4%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.26 and last traded at $65.44. Approximately 579,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,929,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

