Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Up 2.8%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. 2,916,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,612,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.
Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 4.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28.
Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $11,663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,410,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,444,000 after buying an additional 1,521,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,534.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,277,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709,962 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Point Energy
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.