Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Up 2.8%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. 2,916,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,612,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $11,663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,410,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,444,000 after buying an additional 1,521,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,534.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,277,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709,962 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

