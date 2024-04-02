Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 283,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,973. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

