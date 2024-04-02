Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 283,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,973. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $2.08.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
