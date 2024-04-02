CPR Investments Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CPR Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,720. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.36. The stock has a market cap of $381.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.