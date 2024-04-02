CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.38 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVU. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Stories

