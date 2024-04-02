Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Up 16.6% in March

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 29th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 61,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $594.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.41. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVLG shares. TD Cowen raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

In related news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $2,830,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,759.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 4,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,193.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $2,830,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,537 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,759.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,403. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

