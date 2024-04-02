Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.23. 162,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,871. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

