Country Club Bank GFN Decreases Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.91. The company had a trading volume of 638,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,225. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $114.97.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3056 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

