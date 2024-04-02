Country Club Bank GFN Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 106,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.17. The stock had a trading volume of 701,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

