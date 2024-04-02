Country Club Bank GFN Buys 90 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,219,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Down 0.7 %

ZTS stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,729. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.99. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.