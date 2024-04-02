Country Club Bank GFN Acquires 866 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.68. 30,407,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,135,227. The company has a market capitalization of $283.92 billion, a PE ratio of 338.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

