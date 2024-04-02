Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Short Interest Update

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,050,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the February 29th total of 18,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coterra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,485,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,261,000 after purchasing an additional 296,676 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. 786,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.