Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 5,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $12.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $720.63. 923,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $725.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.64. The firm has a market cap of $319.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.