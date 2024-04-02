CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 547,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CoreCard Stock Performance
NYSE CCRD traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. 34,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,262. CoreCard has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. CoreCard had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Analysts expect that CoreCard will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CoreCard
CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.
