CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 547,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CoreCard Stock Performance

NYSE CCRD traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. 34,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,262. CoreCard has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. CoreCard had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Analysts expect that CoreCard will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCard

About CoreCard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 5.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

