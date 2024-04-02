Cordant Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 879,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after buying an additional 52,833 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 488,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Truefg LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 481,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 314,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FREL traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. 157,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

