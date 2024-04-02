Cordant Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cordant Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 12.4% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.30. 3,206,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,088. The company has a market capitalization of $362.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

