Cordant Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 0.5% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cordant Inc. owned 0.14% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DFSU traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. 141,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

