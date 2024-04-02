Cordant Inc. Purchases 4,264 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 145.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.3% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.83. 9,040,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,705,348. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

