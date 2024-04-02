Cordant Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cordant Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $60.79. 290,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,399. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.20.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.