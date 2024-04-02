Cordant Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Cordant Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Etfidea LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 227,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,234. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.