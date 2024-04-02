Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Constellium

Constellium Stock Up 0.7 %

CSTM opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.71. Constellium has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $22.45.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 592.9% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.