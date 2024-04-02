ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Reduced by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after purchasing an additional 386,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,440,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,907 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $968,410,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.48. 838,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645,420. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.15. The company has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

