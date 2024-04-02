Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Short Interest Update

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the February 29th total of 69,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduit Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Conduit Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conduit Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CDT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. 27,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune disease and idiopathic male infertility. It's pipeline includes AZD1656 for the treatment of hashimoto's thyroiditis, renal transplant, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904 for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

