Compton Financial Group LLC Invests $263,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Boeing comprises 0.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BA opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.46. The company has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

