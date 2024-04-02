Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Research analysts at Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

NLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.