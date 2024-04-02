Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,734 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $58.34. 791,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,241. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,089 shares of company stock worth $16,383,553 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

