Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 631,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,501. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

