Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 5,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.61. 866,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,205. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,548,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

