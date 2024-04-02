Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.