Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Short Interest Down 9.0% in March

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 166,100 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Collective Audience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAUD remained flat at $0.61 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,930. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90. Collective Audience has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Collective Audience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Collective Audience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Collective Audience Company Profile

