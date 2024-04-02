Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.73. 790,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,036. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $90.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

