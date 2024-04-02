Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 2.9% on Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $235.99 and last traded at $244.71. Approximately 4,724,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 14,767,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.11.

Specifically, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $3,372,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,461,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $3,372,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 726,615 shares of company stock valued at $112,038,692. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.30.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.33 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $50,254,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,815,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Coinbase Global by 741.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $233,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $147,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.