Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Cohu Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of COHU traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 47,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04. Cohu has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,165,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,716 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cohu by 640.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 217,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 188,524 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

