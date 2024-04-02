Cohort (LON:CHRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $718.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 718 ($9.01) and last traded at GBX 680 ($8.54), with a volume of 484875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 670 ($8.41).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £282.27 million, a PE ratio of 2,030.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 576.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 535.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is 4,242.42%.

In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.54), for a total value of £20,019.20 ($25,130.81). In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.54), for a total value of £20,019.20 ($25,130.81). Also, insider Peter Lynas purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £81,750 ($102,623.65). 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

