CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Lessened by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.30. The company had a trading volume of 372,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,333. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.84 and its 200-day moving average is $211.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

