Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.
Clime Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50, a current ratio of 73.59 and a quick ratio of 69.47.
About Clime Capital
