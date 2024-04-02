Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Trading 2.3% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.61. 99,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 902,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Specifically, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 236.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Clearway Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.