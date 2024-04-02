ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 347,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,416. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

