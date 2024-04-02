CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 7.4%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $17.21. 13,797,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 35,659,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLSK. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. Equities analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

