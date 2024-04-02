Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Purchases $53,840.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,678,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,189,634.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $433,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $416,005.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $324,500.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $454,950.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $987,297.14.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,230.04.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

CTRN traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,746. The stock has a market cap of $230.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.37. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $32.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 97.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 707.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

