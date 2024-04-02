Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Acquires $433,920.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $433,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,676,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,471,127.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $416,005.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $324,500.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $454,950.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $987,297.14.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $2,160,230.04.

Citi Trends Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Citi Trends stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.02. 51,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,746. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 60,229.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 47.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 376,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $1,617,000.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

