Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.14

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.14 and last traded at C$7.19, with a volume of 473396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.88.

The stock has a market cap of C$461.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$315.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4793548 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.92 per share, with a total value of C$25,344.00. In other Cineplex news, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,344.00. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Nelson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,700.00. Insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $109,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

