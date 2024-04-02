Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.
About Cinedigm
