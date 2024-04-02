Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

About Cinedigm

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

