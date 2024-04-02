Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 79 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 617.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.16. 71,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,192. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.31 and a 200 day moving average of $411.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $223.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LIN. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

