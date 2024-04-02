Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $208,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $107,777,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after buying an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ares Management by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after buying an additional 922,675 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,682,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,004,000 after buying an additional 701,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 48,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $6,445,018.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $11,299,170.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,001 shares of company stock valued at $72,551,374 in the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.26. The stock had a trading volume of 111,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $139.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 155.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

