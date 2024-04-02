Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 0.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,038 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,087,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after purchasing an additional 797,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RY shares. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,958. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.24. The stock has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.66%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

